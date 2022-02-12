 Skip to main content
Blugolds split basketball games with Pointers, other WIAC scores

UWEC basketball teams split games with UW-Stevens Point on Saturday.

UWEC men's hockey earned a shutout victory over UWRF on Saturday while the Blue Devils fell at home to UW-Superior.
Blugold MBB Huddle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With just two games left in the WIAC basketball season, one Blugold basketball team got a win, while the other suffered an untimely loss.

UWEC men's basketball beat UW-Stevens Point 60-59 at Zorn Arena thanks to a go-ahead layup from Cade Hall in the final minute. The Blugolds sit 7th in the WIAC standings with one game remaining at UW-Platteville on Wednesday.

In Stevens Point, the Blugold women's basketball team had a chance to jump UW-Stout for second place in the standings, but fell 69-55. Eau Claire stays in third place, and will host Platteville on Wednesday.

In Menomonie, the Blue Devils men's hoops squad fell to UW-Whitewater 81-67. Stout sits firmly in 5th in the WIAC standings, and will travel to UW-La Crosse Wednesday for the season finale.

Stout's women's basketball team was blown out by the league-leading Warhawks on Saturday 87-56 on the road, but did not move from 2nd place in the WIAC standings thanks to the UWEC loss. Stout hosts UW-La Crosse on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.

On the ice, both Blugold hockey teams recorded shutouts on Saturday. The men blanked UW-River Falls 3-0 at home, while the women blanked Northland for the second-straight night with a 5-0 win.

UW-Stout men's hockey lost at home to UW-Superior 5-2.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

