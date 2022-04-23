 Skip to main content
Blugolds split Saturday home tennis matches

Blugold Men's Tennis Lineup 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a commanding 9-0 sweep in the return to the Menard Tennis Center on Friday, UW-Eau Claire's men's tennis team split Saturday's matches on home court.

The Blugolds lost 3-6 to UW-Whitewater before bouncing back to sweep SUNY-Oneonta 9-0 in the following matches.

Eau Claire moves to 13-7 overall on the year. This weekend marks the end of the regular tennis season, and the Blugolds will compete in the NJAC Finals on May 7th.

Full box scores from both matches can be found below.

