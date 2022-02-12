 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds take 2nd at WIAC Wrestling Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds Logo

OSHKOSH (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire wrestling came just seven points shy of a conference title this weekend.

The Blugolds finished 2nd place at the WIAC Championships on Saturday at UW-Oshkosh. Eau Claire finished with a team score of 138.0, behind UW-La Crosse, who took first with 145.0 points.

UWEC finished with eleven place winners, including two individual champions. Zach Sato won the 141 pound championship, and Jared Stricker won the 174 pound title. 

UW-Eau Claire is set to host the NCAA Upper Midwest Regionals at the McPhee Center on February 22-23.

Full results from the WIAC Championships can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags