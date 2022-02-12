Blugolds take 2nd at WIAC Wrestling Championships

OSHKOSH (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire wrestling came just seven points shy of a conference title this weekend.
The Blugolds finished 2nd place at the WIAC Championships on Saturday at UW-Oshkosh. Eau Claire finished with a team score of 138.0, behind UW-La Crosse, who took first with 145.0 points.
UWEC finished with eleven place winners, including two individual champions. Zach Sato won the 141 pound championship, and Jared Stricker won the 174 pound title.
UW-Eau Claire is set to host the NCAA Upper Midwest Regionals at the McPhee Center on February 22-23.