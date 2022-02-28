Blugolds to host opening two rounds of NCAA Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - They already knew they were in, but Tyra Boettcher and Courtney Crouch couldn't help but feel nervous watching the names appear on the screen.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team secured its first NCAA Tournament bid in 10 seasons with a win in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship on Friday.
On Monday, the Blugolds gathered at Brewer Hall to watch the tournament selection show. They erupted in cheers when they learned they would open the tournament at home.
UWEC is hosting!@UWECWBB will face North Central (24-4) in the first round at Zorn on Friday. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/OnT5IIRGb2— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 28, 2022
"We were just obviously hoping to get a home game, and we got it," Crouch said. "We're just excited."
The Blugolds (21-7) will face North Central (24-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Zorn Arena. Millikin (21-6) and Wartburg (21-5) will play at 5:00 p.m.
First round winners will meet Saturday at 5:00 p.m.