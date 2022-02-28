 Skip to main content
Blugolds to host opening two rounds of NCAA Tournament

022822 UWEC womens basketball NCAA Tournament selection show

Members of the Blugolds women's basketball team pose for a picture after learning they will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on February 28, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - They already knew they were in, but Tyra Boettcher and Courtney Crouch couldn't help but feel nervous watching the names appear on the screen.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team secured its first NCAA Tournament bid in 10 seasons with a win in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship on Friday.

On Monday, the Blugolds gathered at Brewer Hall to watch the tournament selection show. They erupted in cheers when they learned they would open the tournament at home.

"We were just obviously hoping to get a home game, and we got it," Crouch said. "We're just excited."

The Blugolds (21-7) will face North Central (24-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Zorn Arena.  Millikin (21-6) and Wartburg (21-5) will play at 5:00 p.m.

First round winners will meet Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

