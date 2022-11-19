 Skip to main content
Blugolds top River Falls to earn back-to-back WIAC wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey team earned WIAC wins on back-to-back nights after defeating UW-River Falls 4-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Blugolds came flying from the drop of the puck with three goals in the first period. The Falcons tacked on one of their own to make it 3-1 after the first, and scored the lone goal in the second period before Dawson Klein scored the insurance goal in the final minute for UWEC.

The Blugolds move to 2-0 in WIAC play after also defeating Northland in overtime on Friday night.  UWEC now has a few days off before traveling to play St. Norbert twice on Friday and Saturday. 

Box score

OTHER SCORES

WIAC Men's Hockey

UW-Stout 4, UW-Superior 1

NAHL

Chippewa Steel 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2

WIAC Women's Hockey

UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-River Falls 3

WIAC Men's Basketball

UW-Stout 62, Millikin 74

WIAC Wrestling

UWEC 8 Man Battles

1. UWEC - 165.5

2. Cornell - 141.0

3. Buena Vista - 75.0

4. St. John's (MN) - 74.5

5. Lakeland - 6.0

