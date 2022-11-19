Blugolds top River Falls to earn back-to-back WIAC wins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey team earned WIAC wins on back-to-back nights after defeating UW-River Falls 4-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena on Saturday.
The Blugolds came flying from the drop of the puck with three goals in the first period. The Falcons tacked on one of their own to make it 3-1 after the first, and scored the lone goal in the second period before Dawson Klein scored the insurance goal in the final minute for UWEC.
The Blugolds move to 2-0 in WIAC play after also defeating Northland in overtime on Friday night. UWEC now has a few days off before traveling to play St. Norbert twice on Friday and Saturday.
OTHER SCORES
WIAC Men's Hockey
UW-Stout 4, UW-Superior 1
NAHL
Chippewa Steel 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2
WIAC Women's Hockey
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-River Falls 3
WIAC Men's Basketball
UW-Stout 62, Millikin 74
WIAC Wrestling
UWEC 8 Man Battles
1. UWEC - 165.5
2. Cornell - 141.0
3. Buena Vista - 75.0
4. St. John's (MN) - 74.5
5. Lakeland - 6.0