Blugolds vs. Blue Devils baseball rescheduled for Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The first I-94 rivalry baseball doubleheader of the season is being rescheduled.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will square off for the first time this season on Monday, April 3, both schools announced Friday. Game one will begin at 10:00 a.m. and game two will follow with an approximate start time of 1:00 p.m. The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 1.
Both games are still set to be played at First National Bank of River Falls Field with UW-Eau Claire serving as the host team.