Blugolds women's hockey blanks UW-Superior

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three power play goals powered the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds women's hockey team to its fourth straight win on Wednesday night.
The Blugolds blanked UW-Superior 5-0 in a rescheduled nonconference game at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Madison Garberding and Danielle Slominski scored goals in the second period. Samantha Scherling, Hannah Zavoral and Addie Young lit the lamp in the third period.
Stephanie Martin recorded eight saves to earn her 15th win of the season.
UW-Eau Claire (18-2, 6-0 WIAC) plays at Northland College on Friday.