Bob Dunn hired as Offensive Coordinator for Blugolds football

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One day after Brady Grayvold's hiring as defensive coordinator, UW-Eau Claire football has announced Bob Dunn as the team's Offensive Coordinator.
Dunn joins the Blugolds after spending one year at Northern Michigan as quarterback coach. Dunn also served as the Quarterbacks Coach at UW-Platteville in the spring of 2022.
Dunn has experience in the Big Ten as well, serving on Paul Chryst's staff at the University of Wisconsin from 2015-2022. He began as a Recruiting and Coaches' assistant before becoming a Student Assistant Coach and later promoted to Quality Control Assistant while working with Badgers quarterbacks.
Spring football practice at UW-Eau Claire begins on Monday, May 26.