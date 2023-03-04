Both Blugold hockey teams fall short of WIAC titles

(WQOW)- Both of UW-Eau Claire's men's and women's hockey programs fell short of WIAC championships on Saturday.
In the women's battle, the Blugolds fell 5-1 to UW-River Falls on the road. The Falcons flew ahead to a 4-0 lead before Jordyn McAlpine scored the lone UWEC goal in the third period. UWRF added one more to ice the game later in the third.
The Falcons win the WIAC championship and the Blugolds come up short for the fourth straight season. UWEC sits at 22-4-2 and will now wait and see if they earn an at-large bid into the NCAA DIII Tournament. The women's selection show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The men's matchup featured a battle between UWEC and UW-Stevens Point where the Blugolds also fell 5-1. The Pointers led 2-0 in the second period before Quinn Green put the Blugolds on the board in that frame. Stevens Point would add two more to win by four goals and take home the conference title.
The stakes were higher for the men as the Blugolds missed out on an automatic bid to the NCAA DIII men's tournament with the loss, as well as the conference title. UWEC sits 18-9-1 and will also wait to find out if they qualify for the national tournament.