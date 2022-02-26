Both Blugolds hockey teams advance to WIAC tournament finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five players scored and Stephanie Martin stopped all 15 shots she faced Saturday as the Blugolds women's hockey team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers 5-0 to advance to the O'Brien Cup championship.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will face either the University of Wisconsin-River Falls or University of Wisconsin-Superior next Saturday in the championship. The higher seed will host the game, so the Blugolds will either travel to UW-River Falls or host UW-Superior. The Falcons-Yellowjackets series will finish Sunday.
Sam Bandholz and Samantha Scherling tallied first period goals for the Blugolds. In the second period, Taylar Meier made it 3-0, then Abbie Delong scored to give the Blugolds a 4-0 advantage early in the third period.
Sadie Long added an empty net goal at 18:18 of the final period for the game's final score.
Men's hockey rallies to sweep Falcons
The Blugolds men's hockey team scored three goals in the third period Saturday to sweep UW-River Falls in the WIAC semifinals.
UWEC will face top seeded University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the final on Saturday, March 5.