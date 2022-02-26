 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Both Blugolds hockey teams advance to WIAC tournament finals

  • Updated
  • 0
022622 UW Stevens Point UWEC womens hockey WIAC semifinals

The Blugolds women's hockey team gathers on the blue line during a WIAC tournament semifinals game against the UW-Stevens Point Pointers at Hobbs Ice Arena on February 26, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five players scored and Stephanie Martin stopped all 15 shots she faced Saturday as the Blugolds women's hockey team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers 5-0 to advance to the O'Brien Cup championship.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will face either the University of Wisconsin-River Falls or University of Wisconsin-Superior next Saturday in the championship. The higher seed will host the game, so the Blugolds will either travel to UW-River Falls or host UW-Superior. The Falcons-Yellowjackets series will finish Sunday.

See the full bracket here

Sam Bandholz and Samantha Scherling tallied first period goals for the Blugolds. In the second period, Taylar Meier made it 3-0, then Abbie Delong scored to give the Blugolds a 4-0 advantage early in the third period.

Sadie Long added an empty net goal at 18:18 of the final period for the game's final score.

Box score

Men's hockey rallies to sweep Falcons

The Blugolds men's hockey team scored three goals in the third period Saturday to sweep UW-River Falls in the WIAC semifinals.

UWEC will face top seeded University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the final on Saturday, March 5.

See the full bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags