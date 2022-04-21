 Skip to main content
Bowe brilliant as Chi-Hi tops Rice Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
042122 Rice Lake Chippewa Falls baseball

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Trevor Bowe pitched six scoreless innings and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals baseball team topped the Rice Lake Warriors for the second time in three days on Thursday, 10-0.

Bowe locked in early in his first outing since recovering from a leg injury suffered during football season.

Other prep baseball scores from Thursday:

Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2

Eau Claire North 9, Menomonie 0

Altoona 16, Amery 2 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell Central 0 (6 innings)

Bloomer 18, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (5 innings) - Strand pitches perfect game for Bloomer

Thorp 13, Cadott 1 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 2

Eleva-Strum 15, Lincoln 1 (5 innings)

Blair-Taylor 18, Augusta 8 (6 innings)

Cumberland 10, Spooner 9 (8 innings)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

