Bowe brilliant as Chi-Hi tops Rice Lake

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Trevor Bowe pitched six scoreless innings and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals baseball team topped the Rice Lake Warriors for the second time in three days on Thursday, 10-0.
Bowe locked in early in his first outing since recovering from a leg injury suffered during football season.
Other prep baseball scores from Thursday:
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Eau Claire North 9, Menomonie 0
Altoona 16, Amery 2 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell Central 0 (6 innings)
Bloomer 18, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (5 innings) - Strand pitches perfect game for Bloomer
Thorp 13, Cadott 1 (5 innings)
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 2
Eleva-Strum 15, Lincoln 1 (5 innings)
Blair-Taylor 18, Augusta 8 (6 innings)
Cumberland 10, Spooner 9 (8 innings)