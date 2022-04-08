 Skip to main content
Boyceville baseball blows past Colfax, other Friday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
BOYCEVILLE (WQOW)- On a Friday that saw many postponements and cancellations across the Chippewa Valley, just a few games went on as scheduled, including at the home of the reigning Division 4 state baseball champions.

Boyceville blew past Colfax 10-0 in five innings in it's second game of the season to move to 2-0. Colfax falls to 0-1, as Friday was the Vikings' first game of the season.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Baseball

Eau Claire North 11, Rice Lake 1 (5 innings)

Augusta 10, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5 innings)

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 11, Wautoma/Wild Rose 0

Fall Creek/Altoona 2, Osceola 3

Chippewa Falls 0, Somerset 1

Softball

Grantsburg 11, Baldwin-Woodville 7

NAHL

Chippewa Steel 6, Springfield Jr. Blues 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

