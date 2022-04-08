Boyceville baseball blows past Colfax, other Friday scores

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW)- On a Friday that saw many postponements and cancellations across the Chippewa Valley, just a few games went on as scheduled, including at the home of the reigning Division 4 state baseball champions.
Boyceville blew past Colfax 10-0 in five innings in it's second game of the season to move to 2-0. Colfax falls to 0-1, as Friday was the Vikings' first game of the season.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Baseball
Eau Claire North 11, Rice Lake 1 (5 innings)
Augusta 10, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5 innings)
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 11, Wautoma/Wild Rose 0
Fall Creek/Altoona 2, Osceola 3
Chippewa Falls 0, Somerset 1
Softball
Grantsburg 11, Baldwin-Woodville 7
NAHL
Chippewa Steel 6, Springfield Jr. Blues 3