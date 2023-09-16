Boyceville dominates E/PC on Homecoming

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW) - The Boyceville Bulldogs dominated Elmwood/Plum City 50-6 to win its Homecoming game on Saturday.
Boyceville took a few early shots from the Wolves after fumbling on the opening kick, tossing an interception and fumbling again in its own territory, setting up for a Blake Allen touchdown to give E/PC an early lead.
Caden Wold had a long touchdown grab called back due to an offensive penalty, but redeemed himself with a punt return touchdown in the first quarter to give Boyceville the lead. From there, the Bulldogs never looked back.
Boyceville stays undefeated at 5-0 and 3-0 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play, tied atop the league with Spring Valley. The Bulldogs are back in action Friday at home against Glenwood City.
Elmwood/Plum City falls to 2-3 and 1-2 in the conference. They visit Colfax on Friday.