 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys hoops: Memorial, Durand, Cameron one win from state

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial one win from state

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Several prep boys basketball teams still have a shot at going to the state tournament.

In D1, Eau Claire Memorial defeated Appleton east 69-64 to punch their ticket to the sectional semifinals. The Old Abes will play Neenah for a trip to state on Saturday at D.C. Everest.

In Division 4, Spring Valley and Durand battled for a spot in the sectional finals, and the Panthers came out on top 77-65. They will play Cameron on Saturday at Osseo-Fairchild after the Comets defeated Unity 45-31.

Baldwin-Woodville knocked off Saint Croix Central in Division 3 67-61 to earn a spot in the sectional finals against West Salem in Arcadia on Saturday.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SCORES

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 55, Bangor 72

Athens 34, Turtle Lake 31

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags