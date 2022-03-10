Boys hoops: Memorial, Durand, Cameron one win from state

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Several prep boys basketball teams still have a shot at going to the state tournament.
In D1, Eau Claire Memorial defeated Appleton east 69-64 to punch their ticket to the sectional semifinals. The Old Abes will play Neenah for a trip to state on Saturday at D.C. Everest.
In Division 4, Spring Valley and Durand battled for a spot in the sectional finals, and the Panthers came out on top 77-65. They will play Cameron on Saturday at Osseo-Fairchild after the Comets defeated Unity 45-31.
Baldwin-Woodville knocked off Saint Croix Central in Division 3 67-61 to earn a spot in the sectional finals against West Salem in Arcadia on Saturday.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SCORES
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 55, Bangor 72
Athens 34, Turtle Lake 31