Boys hoops: Memorial falls short, Cameron advances to state

WAUSAU (WQOW)- It has been nearly 20 years since Eau Claire Memorial has sent a boys basketball team to the state tournament, but they fell short of breaking the streak on Saturday.
The Old Abes lost to top-seeded Neenah 62-47 in the division 1 sectional finals. Will Boser led the Abes with 19 points, followed by LJ Wells with 14 and Mekhi Shaw with 10.
The Old Abes finish a spectacular season with a 22-5 overall record as the sectional runner-ups.
In division 4, a thriller took place in Osseo as the Cameron Comets climbed back from a big deficit to defeat Durand 71-65 in the sectional finals. The Panthers held a nine-point lead at halftime, before stretching it out to 15 midway through the second half. Suddenly, the Comets cruised to a 15-4 run, and came back to take the lead before holding off Durand late to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Baldwin-Woodville will play West Salem in the division 3 sectional finals Saturday night at 7:00 in Arcadia for a trip to state.
The WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Each game will be televised live on WQOW and livestreamed on our website, as well as the free Magic of March App on mobile devices.