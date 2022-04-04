 Skip to main content
Brenner resigns as boys basketball coach at Regis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bryant Brenner has stepped down as head coach of the Regis Ramblers boys basketball team, the school announced Monday.

In a statement, Brenner said he will continue to lead the Ramblers' football program.

His full statement is below:

“I would like to take this opportunity to announce my resignation as the Regis Boys Basketball head coach. It has been a privilege to lead this program over the past four years and I have really enjoyed the opportunity. It is my personal decision to step down and I appreciate the administration’s support in this transition. I want to thank the players, parents, and my assistant coaches for their dedication to the program. I will continue to teach full-time at Regis High School and also continue to serve as the head coach of the Regis Football team.”

