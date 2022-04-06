Brewers acquire catchers Caratini, Jackson

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Just hours before opening the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired multiple catchers via trades.
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns announced Wednesday the team acquired Victor Caratini and cash from the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan.
Hours later, the team announced it acquired catcher Alex Jackson from Miami in exchange for infielder Hayden Cantrelle and pitcher Alexis Ramirez.
Caratini will likely serve as backup to Brewers All-Star Omar Narvaez. Pedro Severino was suspended 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test.
Caratini hi .227 with 7 home runs and 39 RBI in 116 games with San Diego in 2021. He set career highs in games played, hits (71), at-bats (313), runs (33) and RBI. He previously spent four seasons with the Chicago Cubs.
Howell, 23, hit .244 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 97 games between Class-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in 2021. Selected by Milwaukee in the 12th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Howell hit .250 with 18 homers and 79 RBI over 216 games in the Minor Leagues with the Brewers.
Sullivan signed with Milwaukee last November. He spent his first seven pro seasons in the Minor Leagues with Tampa Bay.
Jackson will report to Triple-A Nashville.
The Brewers open the season Thursday afternoon against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.