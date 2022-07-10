Brewers' Burnes, Hader selected to All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Two of Milwaukee's masters on the mound will represent the Brew Crew in Los Angeles.
Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and star reliever Josh Hader have been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game, the league announced Sunday. It's the second All-Star appearance for Burnes and the fourth for Hader.
MLB batting leader Luis Arraez and star center fielder Byron Buxton will represent the Minnesota Twins in the All-Star game.
The 92nd Midsummer Classic is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.