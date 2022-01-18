Brewers fill 2022 staff positions

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The Milwaukee Brewers have completed it's 2022 Major League staff.
The team announced the additions of Jim Henderson as bullpen coach, Matt Erickson as infield and assistant hitting coach, and Daniel Vega as assistant strength and conditioning specialist.
Henderson pitched professionally for three years, including with the Brewers in 2012-14.
Erickson joins the Brewers after serving as manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers since 2011.
Vega comes to Milwaukee after six seasons as a minor league strength and conditioning coach with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers are scheduled to kick off Spring Training on February 26th against the Los Angeles Angels.