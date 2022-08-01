Brewers trade Josh Hader to Padres for 4 players

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in exchange for four players, General Manager David Stearns announced Monday.
In the deal, the Brewers acquire left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet.
Hader, who leads Major League Baseball with 29 saves this season, earned NL Reliever of the Year honors three times and was a four-time All-Star in his time with the Brewers.
"The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today," Stearns said in a release. "This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, to bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many organizations experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."
Rogers had 28 saves for the Padres this year, which ranks second in the Major Leagues. He has 48 strikeouts in 41.4 innings pitched. He was an All-Star with the Minnesota Twins last season.
Rogers and Lamet will join the Major League team, while Gasser will join Double-A Biloxi and Ruiz will join Triple-A Nashville.