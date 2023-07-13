Brewers, Twins to battle on Opening Day next year

(WQOW) - The Milwaukee Brewers' first home game of the 2024 season will be a border battle.
The Brew Crew will host the Minnesota Twins for Opening Day at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 2. Milwaukee will open the season on the road against the New York Mets on Thursday, March 28.
Our 2024 season schedule is here!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/cB3LJbtMHl— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 13, 2023
Minnesota will play its first five games on the road before hosting Cleveland on Opening Day at Target Field on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
The 2024 schedule just dropped!Which matchup are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/XPSsRE8t8N— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 13, 2023
View the Brewers' entire 2024 schedule here