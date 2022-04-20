Brooke Lechleitner's D1 dream comes true

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - Brooke Lechleitner always believed she would play college basketball.
On Wednesday, the Lake Holcombe High School senior turned her dream into reality by signing her national letter of intent with Central Connecticut State University women's basketball. She is receiving a scholarship to play for the Blue Devils.
With essentially the entire student body watching from the gymnasium bleachers, Lechleitner put pen to paper with her parents by her side.
"I mean, who get's the opportunity from a small school to be able to pursue their dream, you know?" Lechleitner said.
"She is a 3-sported athlete, and good at all three of them, so I knew she would do well wherever she went," said Jennifer Lechleitner, Brooke's mother and varsity head coach at Lake Holcombe.
Click on the video below to hear speeches from Wednesday's ceremony.
Central Connecticut is a member of the Northeast Conference.