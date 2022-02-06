Brothers bowl 300s in same game

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Tom and Terry Dachel have spent decades knocking down pins and having fun at Falls Bowl. They've even bowled perfect games.
But on January 19, they did something no siblings have likely ever done in Wisconsin.
The brothers each bowled 300s in the same game for the same team on the same night. Tom recorded his second career 300 game minutes before Terry.
"My knees starting shaking on that last one," Terry said of his 10th frame.
"I thought I would be the one that choked," Tom added.
It took a few frames for other bowlers to catch wind of what was happening, but by the tenth frame, the attention turned to lane 7.
"The pressure had to double knowing your brother just had a 300," friend and fellow bowler Tom Schroeder said. "Terry was just as cool as could be."
Derek Dachel, Tom's son, is the third member of the Blue Marble II team. He proudly took photos of the historic moment that likely has never happened before. Neither Schroeder nor Chippewa Falls Bowling Association secretary Terry King could find record of it happening.
The Dachel family has a proud tradition of bowling excellence, with multiple family members bowling perfect games, but this achievement means a bit more.
"Definitely made it special, that's for sure," Terry said of sharing the moment with his brother.
"Pretty unreal," Tom said.