Bruce rallies to hand Flambeau first loss

TONY (WQOW) - Leo Zimmer scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and the Bruce Red Raiders rallied from down ten points in the final four minutes to hand the Flambeau Falcons their first loss of the season, 47-42.
Bruce trailed 32-22 with 11 minutes remaining before closing the game on a 25-10 run. After struggling to make shots up to that point, the Red Raiders sank a few timely 3's and Zimmer took over, scoring five quick points to tie the game 39-39.
Bruce's run continued to eventually lead 43-39 before Harley Opachan hit a 3-pointer to bring Flambeau within one in the final minute.
Bruce (15-5, 12-2 Lakeland East) closed the game out at the free throw line, avenging a 45-43 loss to the Falcons earlier this season.
"We couldn't have had a worse start, couldn't make anything drop, even in the second half," Bruce head coach Ed Lanzer said. "But they hung in there defensively, forced the issue, got them a little tight, came through with it. Best win I've ever seen."
Chris Brockman added 12 points, 10 coming in the second half. Bruce felt it exploited Flambeau's defense in the first half, but just couldn't convert shots.
"We knew we were on the same level as that team and we knew we had the capability of beating them and that's what we did," Zimmer said.
Opachan led Flambeau (20-1, 13-1 Lakeland East) with 19 points. The Falcons remain in first place in the conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Flambeau hosts New Auburn High School on Tuesday. Bruce hosts Prairie Farm High School that same night.