Bruce sweeps Hailey Reed Invitational, other Friday scores

NEW AUBURN (WQOW)- The Bruce Red Raiders swept both team titles at a track and field meet in New Auburn on Friday where six Lakeland Conference schools raced in honor of a late classmate.
New Auburn High School held the 2nd annual Hailey Reed Invitational, named in honor of Reed, who passed away in 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Reed was a thrower for the girls track team and would have graduated high school later this month.
The Red Raiders went on to win both team scores, followed by Cornell/Lake Holcombe, New Auburn and Northwood/Solon Springs in both standings.
Full meet results below:
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Girls high school soccer
Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Amery 1 - Senior night
High school softball
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Menomonie 15 (5 innings)
Pepin/Alma 1, Blair-Taylor 8
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Thorp 14, Cadott 2 (5 innings)
Augusta 7, Whitehall 1 (Game 1)
Augusta 8, Whitehall 2 (Game 2)
Eau Claire Immanuel 2, Alma Center Lincoln 3 (Game 1 - 5 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel 14, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (Game 2 - 5 innings) - Ella Berenthal: 3-4, 4 RBI
Bloomer 12, Regis 2 (6 innings)
High school baseball
Regis 10, Bloomer 0 (5 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Melrose-Mindoro 9
Durand-Arkansaw 4, Elk Mound 1