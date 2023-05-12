 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce sweeps Hailey Reed Invitational, other Friday scores

  • 0

NEW AUBURN (WQOW)- The Bruce Red Raiders swept both team titles at a track and field meet in New Auburn on Friday where six Lakeland Conference schools raced in honor of a late classmate.

New Auburn High School held the 2nd annual Hailey Reed Invitational, named in honor of Reed, who passed away in 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Reed was a thrower for the girls track team and would have graduated high school later this month.

The Red Raiders went on to win both team scores, followed by Cornell/Lake Holcombe, New Auburn and Northwood/Solon Springs in both standings.

Full meet results below:

Download PDF Hailey Reed Invitational Results 5-12

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Girls high school soccer

Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Amery 1 - Senior night

High school softball

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Menomonie 15 (5 innings)

Pepin/Alma 1, Blair-Taylor 8

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Thorp 14, Cadott 2 (5 innings)

Augusta 7, Whitehall 1 (Game 1)

Augusta 8, Whitehall 2 (Game 2)

Eau Claire Immanuel 2, Alma Center Lincoln 3 (Game 1 - 5 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel 14, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (Game 2 - 5 innings) - Ella Berenthal: 3-4, 4 RBI

Bloomer 12, Regis 2 (6 innings)

High school baseball

Regis 10, Bloomer 0 (5 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Melrose-Mindoro 9

Durand-Arkansaw 4, Elk Mound 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you