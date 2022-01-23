 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bucks' Allen suspended one game for foul on Caruso

  • Updated
  • 0
milwaukee bucks

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Grayson Allen for one game after a flagrant two foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso in Friday's win against Chicago.

In transition, Caruso received a pass and went up for a layup before Allen made contact with him, causing Caruso to fall hard to the floor. Caruso suffered a fractured wrist on the play and will require surgery that is likely keep him out 6-8 weeks.

Allen will serve his suspension during Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks released a statement Sunday evening on the matter, stating "We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday's game vs. New York."

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com