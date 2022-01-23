Bucks' Allen suspended one game for foul on Caruso

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Grayson Allen for one game after a flagrant two foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso in Friday's win against Chicago.
In transition, Caruso received a pass and went up for a layup before Allen made contact with him, causing Caruso to fall hard to the floor. Caruso suffered a fractured wrist on the play and will require surgery that is likely keep him out 6-8 weeks.
Allen will serve his suspension during Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks released a statement Sunday evening on the matter, stating "We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday's game vs. New York."