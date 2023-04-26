Bucks bounced from playoffs after OT loss

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Jimmy Butler forced overtime with an acrobatic shot in the final second of regulation and the Miami Heat rallied to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs with a 128-126 overtime win Wednesday.
Miami, the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference, wins the series 4-1 and will meet the New York Knicks in the conference semifinals.
UNREAL 🤯 BUCKS DON'T GET A SHOT OFF & THE HEAT MOVE ON! pic.twitter.com/HzERhyBn6p— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2023
Butler, who scored 42 points, tied the game at 118 with a catch and shoot bucket with .1 seconds remaining in regulation.
JIMMY FORCES OT IN GAME 5 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xKfA6IIuNw— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 38 points and 20 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 33 points and six assists.
Milwaukee led 102-86 after three quarters, only to see the Heat outscore the Bucks 32-16 in the fourth quarter.