Bucks bounced from playoffs after OT loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks vs. Heat

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Jimmy Butler forced overtime with an acrobatic shot in the final second of regulation and the Miami Heat rallied to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs with a 128-126 overtime win Wednesday.

Miami, the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference, wins the series 4-1 and will meet the New York Knicks in the conference semifinals.

Butler, who scored 42 points, tied the game at 118 with a catch and shoot bucket with .1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 38 points and 20 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 33 points and six assists.

Box score

Milwaukee led 102-86 after three quarters, only to see the Heat outscore the Bucks 32-16 in the fourth quarter.

