Bucks earn no. 3 seed, will face Bulls in first round

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Milwaukee's playoff push has come to a close, and its opponent is a familiar foe south of the border.
The Bucks have earned the no. 3 seed for the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs and will face no. 6 Chicago Bulls in the first round.
Milwaukee lost its season finale 115-133 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night to tie the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers with a record of 51-31, but Boston earned the no. 2 seed by tiebreaker determined by higher winning percentage in conference games.
Milwaukee is 4-0 against Chicago this season. The Bulls are returning to the postseason for the first time in five years.
Official dates and times for the first round series are to be determined, but the playoffs as a whole are set to begin on Saturday.