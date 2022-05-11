 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                KANDIYOHI             MCLEOD
MEEKER                RENVILLE              SHERBURNE
SIBLEY                STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FREEBORN              LE SUEUR              NICOLLET
RICE                  STEELE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHIPPEWA              POPE                  SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.

Bucks erase 14-point deficit to win Game 5, 110-107

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks Celtics

BOSTON (WQOW) - Bobby Portis gave Milwaukee the lead with 11.4 seconds left and Jrue Holiday sealed the win with a steal as the Bucks stormed back from down 14 points to win Game 5 over the Boston Celtics, 110-107 on Wednesday.

Milwaukee now leads the best-of-7-games Eastern Conference semifinals series 3-2, and can close out the series Friday with a win at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points and 11 rebounds. Holiday added 24 points and 8 assists as Milwaukee won for the second time at TD Garden this series.

Portis grabbed a rebound following a missed free throw from Antetokounmpo and put it in to give Milwaukee a 108-107 lead.

Pat Connaughton added two free throws to increase the lead to three in the closing seconds.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

