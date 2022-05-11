Bucks erase 14-point deficit to win Game 5, 110-107

BOSTON (WQOW) - Bobby Portis gave Milwaukee the lead with 11.4 seconds left and Jrue Holiday sealed the win with a steal as the Bucks stormed back from down 14 points to win Game 5 over the Boston Celtics, 110-107 on Wednesday.
Milwaukee now leads the best-of-7-games Eastern Conference semifinals series 3-2, and can close out the series Friday with a win at Fiserv Forum.
JRUE HOLIDAY CLUTCH STEAL 🔒 pic.twitter.com/IGSBh2G08u— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022
JRUE WITH A HUGE BLOCK ‼️ THIS. GAME. pic.twitter.com/uTZwK8sJOM— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points and 11 rebounds. Holiday added 24 points and 8 assists as Milwaukee won for the second time at TD Garden this series.
Portis grabbed a rebound following a missed free throw from Antetokounmpo and put it in to give Milwaukee a 108-107 lead.
BOBBY PORTIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/xT77ZIEKPy— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022
Pat Connaughton added two free throws to increase the lead to three in the closing seconds.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points.
BUCKS TAKE GAME 5 🦌Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) powers the @Bucks to a HUGE win after clutch plays from Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/Ij7hQR8gNe— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022