Bucks hang on to beat Bulls 93-86 in game one

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The Milwaukee Bucks' NBA title defense is off to a good start.
The Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in game one of the Eastern Conference first round series on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee jumped out to the lead early and went up by 16 at most in the first quarter, before the Bulls rallied back to take the lead in the third. The Bucks regained control down the stretch and held on late to take game one at home.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton struggled much of the way with just 15 and 11 points respectively. Despite their struggles, five Milwaukee players still scored double-digit points. Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 24 points.
The Bucks take a 1-0 series lead, and return to Fiserv Forum for game two on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.