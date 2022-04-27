 Skip to main content
Bucks in 5: Milwaukee eliminates Chicago with 116-100 win

bucks bulls

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Chicago Bulls from the NBA Playoffs with a 116-100 win Wednesday.

Milwaukee wins the first round series 4-1, and will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals starting Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Six Bucks players scored in double figures. Pat Connaughton had 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting with six 3-pointers. Bobby Portis added 14 points and Grayson Allen scored 13.

Box score

Patrick Williams led Chicago with 23 points.

