Bucks in 5: Milwaukee eliminates Chicago with 116-100 win

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Chicago Bulls from the NBA Playoffs with a 116-100 win Wednesday.
Milwaukee wins the first round series 4-1, and will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals starting Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Giannis keeps scoring efficiently. 33 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 73% FG ... all in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/rCb3MedQ8V— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2022
Six Bucks players scored in double figures. Pat Connaughton had 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting with six 3-pointers. Bobby Portis added 14 points and Grayson Allen scored 13.
Patrick Williams led Chicago with 23 points.