Bucks re-sign Portis, add Ingles

By Clint Berge

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Bobby is back!

The Milwaukee Bucks opened NBA's free agency period on Thursday by re-signing beloved forward Bobby Portis to a four-year $49 million contract, according to ESPN and later confirmed by Portis on Twitter. Portis has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee since joining the team in 2020.

Milwaukee landed a sharpshooter on Thursday, bringing in forward Joe Ingles on a one-year contract, first announced by his wife on Twitter. Ingles is the Utah Jazz' all-time three-point leader after spending eight seasons with them before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. Ingles did not play a game for Portland while recovering from an ACL tear in January.

According to The Athletic, the Bucks are also bringing back guard Jevon Carter on a two-year deal and G/F Wesley Matthews on a one-year contract.

