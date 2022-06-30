Bucks re-sign Portis, add Ingles

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Bobby is back!
The Milwaukee Bucks opened NBA's free agency period on Thursday by re-signing beloved forward Bobby Portis to a four-year $49 million contract, according to ESPN and later confirmed by Portis on Twitter. Portis has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee since joining the team in 2020.
Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 30, 2022
Milwaukee landed a sharpshooter on Thursday, bringing in forward Joe Ingles on a one-year contract, first announced by his wife on Twitter. Ingles is the Utah Jazz' all-time three-point leader after spending eight seasons with them before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. Ingles did not play a game for Portland while recovering from an ACL tear in January.
BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3— Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022
According to The Athletic, the Bucks are also bringing back guard Jevon Carter on a two-year deal and G/F Wesley Matthews on a one-year contract.