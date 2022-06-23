Bucks take G League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp at No. 24

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a rare opportunity to pick in the first round of the draft by taking NBA G League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall selection.
The moment MarJon got the call from Horst. 💚 pic.twitter.com/D7rOGoomBL— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 24, 2022
The 6-foot-5 Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Ignite this season. That was the latest step in a circuitous path to the NBA that included stops at four different high schools and Yakima Valley College.
With the 24th pick the Milwaukee Bucks select MarJon Beauchamp. pic.twitter.com/f13TL44jUn— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 24, 2022
Beauchamp shapes up to be the first opening-round pick the Bucks have kept beyond draft night since taking Donte DiVincenzo 17th overall in 2018.