Bucks trade DiVincenzo, acquire Ibaka in four-team trade

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The NBA champions are adding another champion to the lineup.
The Bucks have acquired Serge Ibaka and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers, a second-round draft pick pick from the Sacramento Kings, and second-round draft pick from the Detroit Pistons in a four-team trade, the team announced Thursday.
To complete the deal, the Bucks traded Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers.
In his 13th season, Ibaka is a three-time All NBA Defensive First Team selection. Ibaka won the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.