Bulldogs' offensive success will start up front

CHETEK (WQOW) - For the first time in a long time, the strength offensively for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser football is up front.
The Bulldogs return an experienced offensive line, filled with upperclassmen.
Head coach Bill Knickerbocker believes his team will be able to run the ball behind that group, as opposed to sideline to sideline like in years past.
"We have some guys where if we need 3 yards we can line up and get 3 yards," he said.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser struggled to score in 2021, which was part of the reason it finished 1-8.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will be solid on the line and at linebacker. The secondary is thin, but Knickerbocker said young players are stepping up to fill those roles.
The Bulldogs open the season at Manawa High School on Friday, August 19.