Bulldogs win on buzzer-beater, other boys hoops scores

CHETEK (WQOW)- Elation for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, heartbreak for Shell Lake.
After a tight game for much of the second half, the Bulldogs defeated the Lakers 60-58 on a buzzer-beating layup from Dylan Razim.
The win lifts the Bulldogs to the second round of the prep boys basketball regional playoffs in division 4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser travels to top-seeded Ladysmith on Friday. Shell Lake is eliminated from the tournament.
Other boys basketball scores
Division 2
Menomonie 56, Sparta 42
New Richmond 63, Hayward 48
Division 3
Ellsworth 69, Osceola 72 (OT)
Bloomer 49, Amery 28
Barron 55, Saint Croix Falls 69
Spooner 42, Somerset 47
Altoona 63, Westby 71
Division 4
Boyceville 41, Chequamegon 62
Cumberland 54, Glenwood City 40
Augusta 52, Regis 58
Cadott 52, Elmwood/Plum City 81
Osseo-Fairchild 44, Neillsville 77
Division 5
Gilman 32, Clear Lake 89
Prairie Farm 24, McDonell Central 69
Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38
Flambeau 62, Clayton 41
Thorp 45, Eau Claire Immanuel 53
Owen-Withee 52, New Auburn 44
Cornell 44, Turtle Lake 92
Gilmanton 42, Loyal 48
Greenwood 42, Alma/Pepin 73
Eleva-Strum 40, Royall 55
Alma Center Lincoln 39, Pittsville 52
Independence 37, Blair-Taylor 60