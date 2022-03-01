 Skip to main content
Bulldogs win on buzzer-beater, other boys hoops scores

Chetek Wins on Buzzer-Beater

CHETEK (WQOW)- Elation for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, heartbreak for Shell Lake.

After a tight game for much of the second half, the Bulldogs defeated the Lakers 60-58 on a buzzer-beating layup from Dylan Razim.

The win lifts the Bulldogs to the second round of the prep boys basketball regional playoffs in division 4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser travels to top-seeded Ladysmith on Friday. Shell Lake is eliminated from the tournament.

Other boys basketball scores

Division 2

Menomonie 56, Sparta 42

New Richmond 63, Hayward 48

Division 3

Ellsworth 69, Osceola 72 (OT)

Bloomer 49, Amery 28

Barron 55, Saint Croix Falls 69

Spooner 42, Somerset 47

Altoona 63, Westby 71

Division 4

Boyceville 41, Chequamegon 62

Cumberland 54, Glenwood City 40

Augusta 52, Regis 58

Cadott 52, Elmwood/Plum City 81

Osseo-Fairchild 44, Neillsville 77

Division 5

Gilman 32, Clear Lake 89

Prairie Farm 24, McDonell Central 69

Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38

Flambeau 62, Clayton 41

Thorp 45, Eau Claire Immanuel 53

Owen-Withee 52, New Auburn 44

Cornell 44, Turtle Lake 92

Gilmanton 42, Loyal 48

Greenwood 42, Alma/Pepin 73

Eleva-Strum 40, Royall 55

Alma Center Lincoln 39, Pittsville 52

Independence 37, Blair-Taylor 60

