Burnes, Brewers blank Cards 2-0, move alone atop NL Central

MILWAUKEE (AP)-- — Corbin Burnes pitched seven dominant innings, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central with a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
The Brewers and Cardinals were tied for the division lead as they began this four-game series. The Brewers have followed up an eight-game skid by winning six of their last eight.
Burnes (5-4) struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and two walks. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner's performance was remarkably similar to his May 29 outing in an 8-0 victory at St. Louis.
In two starts against the Cardinals this season, Burnes has struck out 21 in 14 scoreless innings while allowing only four hits and three walks. The only two hits he allowed in this win came from Juan Yepez, who had a two-out double in the second inning and a two-out single in the seventh.