Butler scores 30, Heat top Giannis-less Bucks 121-99

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street intersection may flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 776.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 800 PM CDT Saturday was 776.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 776.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 776.2 feet on 04/14/2002. &&