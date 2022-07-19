 Skip to main content
Buxton's HR leads American League to All-Star Game win

LOS ANGELES (WQOW) - Byron Buxton belted a solo home run in the fourth inning and the American League beat the National League 3-2 in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The AL has now won nine All-Star Games in a row.

