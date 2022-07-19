Buxton's HR leads American League to All-Star Game win

LOS ANGELES (WQOW) - Byron Buxton belted a solo home run in the fourth inning and the American League beat the National League 3-2 in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The AL has now won nine All-Star Games in a row.
In his first All-Star Game, Byron Buxton hit the go-ahead home run for the American League 🙌The @Twins All-Star spoke with Tom Verducci after the Midsummer Classic: pic.twitter.com/iW6Ekv0VIX— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022
OH MY, BYRON BUXTON 😱 pic.twitter.com/1dA2pApp3Z— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022