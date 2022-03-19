 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bylander becomes All-American, UWEC 16th at swim/dive nationals

  • 0
Blugolds Logo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WQOW) -  After four days of competition, several UW-Eau Claire swimmers and divers finished with stellar results at the national meet.

Unofficially, UW-Eau Claire's men's swim and dive team finished 16th overall at the NCAA DIII Swim and Dive Championships with 64 points. Emory won the national title with 427.5 points.

UW-Eau Claire's competition was highlighted by Michael Bylander, who finished as the runner-up in the 200 breaststroke. Bylander also took 6th in the 200 IM and 7th in the 100 breaststroke, earning All-American honors in each event.

Teammate Hans Hover just missed out on All-American honors by finishing 11th in the 100 butterfly. UWEC also competed in both the 200 and 400-medley relays, finishing 13th in both races.

For the women's team, Sarah Dahlk took 27th in the 3-meter dive, and 29th in the 1-meter dive.

Seven Blugolds qualified for the national meet. To view the full results, tap/click here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags