C2K: Bloomer trying new things to be competitive

BLOOMER (WQOW) - There's no sugarcoating it... Bloomer football struggled last season, but that's water under the bridge now.
The Blackhawks bring back a younger group with a great work ethic. There are 12 seniors on the roster but juniors and sophomores make up a majority of the roughly 60-player program.
It's head coach John Post's 20th season leading the program and he's decided to mix some things up. New assistant coaches have joined the staff and new ideas and plays are being tossed around that work to the strengths of the 2023 squad.
"We're moving on from [2022] and trying some new stuff that we hope will work good for this [2023] team," senior running back/linebacker Gabriel Prince said.
"Sometimes things are tough for old guys to chance, but I'm trying to let guys throw in things that I probably wouldn't do otherwise," Post said. "I'm kind of excited about it as it's coming together."
Bloomer finished 3-7 overall and fifth in the Heart O' North a year ago, but believe the changes can lift the program to the top half of the conference.
"We're gonna be competitive, at least we're gonna have a chance in games," Post said. "Last year, you go into games knowing there's really no chance. Our team is nothing like last year's team. That's my hope, and the other team that we play graduated kids too. It's a whole new season."
Bloomer hosts Somerset to open the season on August 18.