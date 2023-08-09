C2K: Durand-Arkansaw plans to pass more in 2023

DURAND (WQOW) - When you think of Durand-Arkansaw football, you think of the run game. But in 2023, the planning are planning to mix up the playbook.
The Panthers are young this year with more experience on defense than offense. Over the last two seasons, Durand-Arkansaw has developed stud running backs who totaled more than 300 rush yards per game in 2021 and more than 200 per game in 2022.
With inexperience on the offensive line and in the backfield, expect the Panthers to air it out more often.
"We want to be a tough-nosed team," head coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "A lot of times that means kind of a running game, which we do want to create a run game, but we got to be able to throw the ball. We know we don't have the size this year to really pound it at a team, so we do need to run the ball, but we got to be good at our short passing game."
Durand starts the season at Spring Valley on August 18.