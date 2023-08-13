C2k: Hornets hopeful for Playoff run in 2023

CADOTT (WQOW) - Optimistic is one word Cadott's head coach Jeff Goettl used when describing his team this year.
The Hornets took fourth in the Dun St. Croix Conference last year, finishing with a 7-4 record.
Cadott enters this season with 13 seniors, and coach says they are all key players. The teams overall numbers are slightly down from last year, but players are putting in the work to fill in those gaps.
"Their strength is their togetherness. They worked really hard in the off season. Their tempo is better. The attitude is better. I think just building off last year's win has helped them. So we're excited," Goettl said.
The Hornets are hopeful to make a strong run in conference this year and clinch a spot in the playoffs.
Seniors believe the teams close relationship will bring them success this season.
"We have all been playing four years together and are real tight. So it's going to be fun to play with everybody out there at the same time," Jordan Peters said.
"I think our strengths are returning players. I think our run game should be there and the pass game should be a lot more efficient from last year. I am mostly just looking forward to playing with my friends and making the most of my senior year," Noaln Blum said.
Cadott opens its season at home on Friday against Stanley-Boyd.