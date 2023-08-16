 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

C2K: Prairie Farm looks to be well-rounded for playoff push

Prairie Farm football 2023

PRAIRIE FARM (WQOW) - While 11-player high school football programs begin play on Thursday, 8-player teams will begin on August 25, and Prairie Farm is one of those teams looking to make a playoff push.

The Panthers have 30 players out, which is a quarter of the entire school. 15 letterwinners are back on the 2023 roster.

The 8-player landscape is stacked this season and the Panthers think they need to go 7-1 to make the playoffs. To get there, they'll need to be well-rounded, play fast and physical and spread the field.

"If we get in the playoffs at all, which is going to take a very good record in 8-man, we are going to have to be strong on both sides," 3rd-year head coach Jason Shatley said. "Mainly all the way around, running and passing, with teams spreading their playbooks out now, things are getting different than just protecting the run."

Prairie Farm opens the year at Thorp on Friday, August 25.

