C2K: Prairie Farm looks to be well-rounded for playoff push

PRAIRIE FARM (WQOW) - While 11-player high school football programs begin play on Thursday, 8-player teams will begin on August 25, and Prairie Farm is one of those teams looking to make a playoff push.
The Panthers have 30 players out, which is a quarter of the entire school. 15 letterwinners are back on the 2023 roster.
The 8-player landscape is stacked this season and the Panthers think they need to go 7-1 to make the playoffs. To get there, they'll need to be well-rounded, play fast and physical and spread the field.
"If we get in the playoffs at all, which is going to take a very good record in 8-man, we are going to have to be strong on both sides," 3rd-year head coach Jason Shatley said. "Mainly all the way around, running and passing, with teams spreading their playbooks out now, things are getting different than just protecting the run."
Prairie Farm opens the year at Thorp on Friday, August 25.