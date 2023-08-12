C2K: Spring Valley football hungry for another conference title

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW) - After winning it's third consecutive conference title last year, Spring Valley football is hungry for it's fourth.
Last year the Cardinals were undefeated in the Dunn-St. Croix conference, and finished the season with a overall record of 9 - 2.
Coach says the team is heavy on returners, but they are battling a few injuries from key players this year.
"They are going to affect us in a negative way here, at least early on. Just trying to figure out ways to put ourselves in position to develop some guys so hopefully we don’t notice those injuries as much throughout the season," Ryan Kapping said.
Seniors on the team stepping into leadership roles this season.
"We’ve had a really good upperclassmen group sense I was in high school. They’ve always showed us in the right direction, so now it’s our time to show that to the underclassmen," Wiatt Goveronski said.
"I am looking forward to growing as a leader and really getting to use my voice rather than just leading with my actions this year. Being injured, I am kinda forced into that position. But I would like to make the best of that this year," Joel Anderson said.
The Cardinals will open its season Friday at home against Durand-Arkansaw.