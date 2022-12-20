Cadott edges Crickets to stay undefeated, other Tuesday scores

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Cadott's girls basketball team entered Tuesday at an undefeated 8-0 record, and stayed unbeaten with a 59-58 win at Fall Creek.
Eva Enestvedt made the game-winning shot after an offensive rebound to put the Hornets up by one point late in the contest.
Elly Eiler led the Hornets with a game-high 18 points. The Hornets are now 9-0 on the season while the Crickets fall to 4-3.
OTHER TUESDAY PREP SCORES
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 58, Eau Claire North 65
Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37
Owen-Withee 41, Gilman 48
Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18
Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52
Bloomer 43, McDonell Central 62
Durand-Arkansaw 49, West Salem 60
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Whitehall 52
Amery 50, Prescott 60
Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33
River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46
Webster 30, Unity 47
St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23
Boys Basketball
Medford 56, Altoona 54
New Auburn 58, Cornell 52
Menomonie 38, Hudson 50
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Whitehall 62
Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81
Bloomer 53, Barron 49
Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 30
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Thorp 49
Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45
St. Croix Falls 66, Somerset 73 (OT)
St. Croix Central 76, Northwestern 78
Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44 (OT)
Eau Claire North 60, Rice Lake 71
Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57
Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44
Webster 45, Unity 70
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Eau Claire Area Stars 6 (2OT)
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 1
Boys Hockey
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 10, WSFLG 3
Baldwin-Woodville 1, River Falls 3
Amery 5, Menomonie 1