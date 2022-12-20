Cadott edges Crickets to stay undefeated, other Tuesday scores

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Cadott edges Crickets to stay undefeated, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Cadott edges Crickets to stay unbeaten

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Cadott's girls basketball team entered Tuesday at an undefeated 8-0 record, and stayed unbeaten with a 59-58 win at Fall Creek.

Eva Enestvedt made the game-winning shot after an offensive rebound to put the Hornets up by one point late in the contest.

Elly Eiler led the Hornets with a game-high 18 points. The Hornets are now 9-0 on the season while the Crickets fall to 4-3.

OTHER TUESDAY PREP SCORES

Girls Basketball 

Rice Lake 58, Eau Claire North 65

Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37

Owen-Withee 41, Gilman 48

Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52

Bloomer 43, McDonell Central 62

Durand-Arkansaw 49, West Salem 60

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Whitehall 52

Amery 50, Prescott 60

Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33

River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46

Webster 30, Unity 47

St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23

Boys Basketball

Medford 56, Altoona 54

New Auburn 58, Cornell 52

Menomonie 38, Hudson 50

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Whitehall 62

Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81

Bloomer 53, Barron 49

Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 30

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Thorp 49

Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45

St. Croix Falls 66, Somerset 73 (OT)

St. Croix Central 76, Northwestern 78

Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44 (OT)

Eau Claire North 60, Rice Lake 71

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57

Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44

Webster 45, Unity 70

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Eau Claire Area Stars 6 (2OT)

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 1

Boys Hockey

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 10, WSFLG 3

Baldwin-Woodville 1, River Falls 3

Amery 5, Menomonie 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

