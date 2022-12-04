Cadott High School adds Girls Wrestling program

CADOTT (WQOW)- In January, 261 wrestlers hit the mats at the first ever WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Now almost a year later, Cadott is looking to take down the competition.
The Hornets have added a girls team to its wrestling program for the 2022-23 season. Five girls are currently competing for the team, led by first time coach Caitlyn Kaz, a former Chippewa Falls and University of Jamestown wrestler.
Cadott head wrestling coach Josh Spaeth brought in Kaz because of her ample experience working with, and wrestling against women.
"They thought that a female coach would bring out more females," Kaz said. "They could feel more comfortable coming to me with problems."
"I do feel it's a little easier to talk to someone that you can relate to on that level," said Shannon Burlum, a Cadott junior wrestler.
Three of the girls on the team this year have never wrestled before. The boys and girls teams hold practices together but most tournaments are scheduled strictly for girls matchups.
"It gets harder in high school for female to compete with males, especially at a higher weight, so I think having their own program and state tournament is a great opportunity for them."
"That's honestly what I'm looking forward to is girls finally being able to wrestle against girls," Kaz said. "And people not being surprised when they see girls at wrestling tournaments."
The success of the first ever Girls State Wrestling Tournament caught the eyes of Cadott's newest athletes.
"I actually went to the state thing, and I saw the first girls state winner and that was so cool," said Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott freshman wrestler. "I always wanted my name on the gym, and having a team up there would be so cool."
The Hornets hope that lessons and life skilled learned through wrestling will grow the program and the sport.
"You learn a lot of discipline," Sonnentag said. "I've learned over the winter that I'm nicer to people, but at the same time I'm more competitive."
"It's great working with these girls every day and seeing them accomplish their small goals," Kaz said. "Whether it be a double leg or just learning how to do the duck walk, it's awesome."
Three Hornets competed in their first matches on Saturday in Ellsworth against boy competitors. Sonnentag took 5th in the 106 lb. varsity weight class. The team has many girl vs. girl matchups and tournaments lined up for the season, including the annual Eau Claire North Husky Invite on Saturday.