Cadott, Whitehall win WIAA wrestling regionals

CADOTT (WQOW)- The WIAA wrestling postseason is officially underway after 16 regionals were held across the state on Saturday.
In the Chippewa Valley, Cadott hosted and won it's Division 3 regional by a hefty margin over second place Glenwood City. Cadott had nine wrestlers reach the championships in their respective weight classes.
Staying in Division 3, Durand hosted a regional but finished second to Whitehall. Cadott and Whitehall will face each other at the Saint Croix Falls team sectional meet on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, in Division 1, River Falls won the New Richmond regional, while Menomonie took third, Eau Claire North fifth, and Memorial and Chippewa Falls finishing 7th and 8th respectively.
In D2, Amery won the Saint Croix Central regional, with Baldwin-Woodville and SCC finishing not far behind.
Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal also hosted a D2 regional, ahead of Regis/Altoona in second and Bloomer/Colfax in 4th.
The winning team at each regional advances to team sectionals on Tuesday, while the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to individual sections on February 19.
Results from each meet mentioned can be found below.
D2 Saint Croix Central Regional