Cadott's basketball success is 'years in the making'

CADOTT (WQOW)- Cadott's girls basketball program has taken the Cloverbelt Conference by storm, surging to a 12-0 start for the first time in school history.
Wissports.net's coaches poll ranked the Hornets at No. 10 among Division 4 teams across the state last week. According to head coach David Hazuga, it's believed to be the program's first ranking in at least 30 years.
Confidence has been key in Cadott. Hazuga thinks that his players may have more confidence than himself. That confidence has led to a high-powered offense, with four players averaging double figure scoring, and a dominant defense that excels at rebounding and forcing turnovers.
Players and coaches believe Cadott basketball is turning a corner, but it didn't happen overnight.
"Personally, it's a really big accomplishment for our program," Hornets senior Elly Eiler said. "I think we're instilling a new bar, we've raised the bar tremendously and our outlook for the future should just build on this momentum."
"We've been building this for years," Hazuga said. "So this is not just out of the blue, we don't feel that way. This has been years in the making."
The Hornets will visit McDonell Central on Tuesday night for control of the Cloverbelt. Both teams are undefeated at 6-0 in league play entering the contest.