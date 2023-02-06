 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SNOW, AND SLEET WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING
ACROSS FAR EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN, WITH REDUCED
VISIBILITY AND SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS...

A slushy mix of rain, snow, and sleet has transitioned to
primarily snow with a few pockets of rain mixing in this evening,
with precipitation expected to continue to move eastwards over the
next few hours. Visibility reductions from falling snow are
likely, with slick roadways due to the wintry mix as temperatures
remain near or just above freezing. Please plan on extra travel
time or reducing your speed if traveling for the next few hours.
Precipitation will exit the area before midnight.

Cameron claims Ol' Minnow Bucket, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
020623 Cameron Chetek-Weyerhaeuser gbb

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33 - Comets claim Ol' Minnow Bucket

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 71, Osseo-Fairchild 68

Colby 36, Owen-Withee 28

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43 - Steien (BT): 21 points, 11 assists; Lofgren (BT): career-high 20 points

Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 39

Nonconference

Eau Claire Memorial 64, La Crosse Logan 38

Boys high school basketball

Nonconference

Cadott 61, Augusta 58

Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Eleva-Strum 53

Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46 - Russo (EM): 19 points; Wenzel (EM): 17 points; Bartig (EM): 12 points; Sullivan (SCC): 13 points; Fry (SCC): 10 points

Somerset 77, Colfax 52

Bloomer 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59

Cumberland 62, Amery 41

Bruce 71, Prentice 65

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you