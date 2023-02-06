Cameron claims Ol' Minnow Bucket, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33 - Comets claim Ol' Minnow Bucket
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 71, Osseo-Fairchild 68
Colby 36, Owen-Withee 28
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43 - Steien (BT): 21 points, 11 assists; Lofgren (BT): career-high 20 points
Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 39
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 64, La Crosse Logan 38
Boys high school basketball
Nonconference
Cadott 61, Augusta 58
Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Eleva-Strum 53
Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46 - Russo (EM): 19 points; Wenzel (EM): 17 points; Bartig (EM): 12 points; Sullivan (SCC): 13 points; Fry (SCC): 10 points
Somerset 77, Colfax 52
Bloomer 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59
Cumberland 62, Amery 41
Bruce 71, Prentice 65